Pixie Dust - Album by Myaap

Myaap has been dropping a steady stream of singles as of late, and it was all in service of her new project, "Pixie Dust."

Milwaukee artist Myaap has been bubbling for a few years now. Her unique sound is one that has been appreciated by fans. Over the last few months, she has been dropping some energetic and exciting new singles that have left us hyped up for her project, Pixie Dust. This new project dropped on Wednesday, and it contains 13 tracks, including some of her recently released singles. As you can imagine, Myaap is bringing her signature energy to each and every song. It is the kind of project that is certainly going to garner some praise, especially from her day ones.

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