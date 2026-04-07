Reaper - Song by Myaap

With her new EP "Pixie Dust," on the horizon, Myaap has delivered an energetic and fun new single called "Reaper."

Myaap is an artist who has been making waves over the past couple of years. The artist is known for making energetic tracks with some inspiration from the Milwaukee low-end sound. On April 24th, she is going to be dropping off her new EP called Pixie Dust. But first, she is here with a new single called "Reaper." The new track comes complete with a music video, and once again, Myaap is showcasing just how fun her music can be. This is a song that will fill you with energy, and if you are a fan of this sound already, then the track will be a delight.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!