Reaper - Song by Myaap

Myaap is an artist who has been making waves over the past couple of years. The artist is known for making energetic tracks with some inspiration from the Milwaukee low-end sound. On April 24th, she is going to be dropping off her new EP called Pixie Dust. But first, she is here with a new single called "Reaper." The new track comes complete with a music video, and once again, Myaap is showcasing just how fun her music can be. This is a song that will fill you with energy, and if you are a fan of this sound already, then the track will be a delight.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Pixie Dust