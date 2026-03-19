Shake Ass - Song by Myaap

Milwaukee artist Myaap knows how to get the fans moving with her songs. She always chooses catchy production, and her flows help match the vibe. With her latest song "Shake Ass," Myaap finds herself working alongside producer Nedarb. This song features some bouncy drums and club sounds that are going to get you off the couch. Meanwhile, Myaap delivers a catchy hook that will immediately get stuck in your head. The artist has been cooking so far in 2026, with this being her third single of the year so far. Based on how she's moving, it really does feel like this could be the artist's biggest year yet.
Release Date: March 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A