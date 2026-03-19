Shake Ass - Song by Myaap

Myaap has teamed up with producer Nedarb for a catchy new track called "Shake Ass," and this is primed and ready to be played at the club.

Milwaukee artist Myaap knows how to get the fans moving with her songs. She always chooses catchy production, and her flows help match the vibe. With her latest song "Shake Ass," Myaap finds herself working alongside producer Nedarb. This song features some bouncy drums and club sounds that are going to get you off the couch. Meanwhile, Myaap delivers a catchy hook that will immediately get stuck in your head. The artist has been cooking so far in 2026, with this being her third single of the year so far. Based on how she's moving, it really does feel like this could be the artist's biggest year yet.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!