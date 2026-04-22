Homicide - Song by Raq Baby

Raq Baby has been having a solid run as of late. The 20-year-old Atlanta-to-Chicago artist is someone who has taken inspiration from his contemporaries. In fact, the artist has, at times, been compared to the likes of Lil Uzi Vert. Whether or not you agree with the comparison is up to you to decide. What we do know for sure is that Raq Baby can make good songs. He is an artist who is always leveling up his songwriting, and on the video single, "Homicide," he does just that. This is another melodic showcase from the artist. The music video also reveals his creativity and penchant for visuals. If you haven't checked out Raq Baby already, you are missing out.