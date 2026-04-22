Homicide - Song by Raq Baby

BY Alexander Cole
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Raq Baby has been having a solid run as of late, and on Tuesday, the 20-year-old offered up a new video single, "Homicide."

Raq Baby has been having a solid run as of late. The 20-year-old Atlanta-to-Chicago artist is someone who has taken inspiration from his contemporaries. In fact, the artist has, at times, been compared to the likes of Lil Uzi Vert. Whether or not you agree with the comparison is up to you to decide. What we do know for sure is that Raq Baby can make good songs. He is an artist who is always leveling up his songwriting, and on the video single, "Homicide," he does just that. This is another melodic showcase from the artist. The music video also reveals his creativity and penchant for visuals. If you haven't checked out Raq Baby already, you are missing out.

Release Date: April 21, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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