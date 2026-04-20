Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence's Kids Welcome Their Own Child Together

Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie Murphy's son, Eric, have welcomed a child of their own. Murphy confirmed the news to E! News on Saturday. “They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago or a week ago,” he told the outlet at his American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony.

When asked for parenting advice that he'd give the couple, Murphy joked: "Oh you don't give advice like that. You know your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that sh*t no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice.”

Eric and Jasmin got married at a private ceremony in 2025. They announced the pregnancy earlier this year. "Thank you Jesus, for the greatest gift," they wrote on Instagram at the time. Lawrence added in his own Instagram post: "My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude. Watching Jasmin and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me."

Eddie Murphy's Life Achievement Award

Martin Lawrence was present at the American Film Institute ceremony over the weekend to support Eddie Murphy. Other attendees included Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, and Arsenio Hall, among others.