Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence's Kids Welcome Their Own Child Together

BY Cole Blake
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Being Eddie"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Being Eddie" at TUDUM Theater on November 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence confirmed the news at the American Film Institute ceremony over the weekend.

Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie Murphy's son, Eric, have welcomed a child of their own. Murphy confirmed the news to E! News on Saturday. “They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago or a week ago,” he told the outlet at his American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony.

When asked for parenting advice that he'd give the couple, Murphy joked: "Oh you don't give advice like that. You know your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that sh*t no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice.”

Eric and Jasmin got married at a private ceremony in 2025. They announced the pregnancy earlier this year. "Thank you Jesus, for the greatest gift," they wrote on Instagram at the time. Lawrence added in his own Instagram post: "My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude. Watching Jasmin and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me."

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Eddie Murphy's Life Achievement Award

Martin Lawrence was present at the American Film Institute ceremony over the weekend to support Eddie Murphy. Other attendees included Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, and Arsenio Hall, among others.

Murphy pointed out how many of his friends and family were in the audience while accepting the award. “Seeing all of my family, all my kids, my beautiful wife, and seeing all the different people I worked with, I'm just really filled up,” he said. “This is a special moment. I wish y'all could feel what l'm feeling, see what I'm seeing. I almost teared up. I'm going to get backstage and cry. Thank you for giving me this night that I will remember forever and ever and ever. I love you." The tribute will air as a special on Netflix on May 31.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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