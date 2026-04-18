WYD – Song by KARRAHBOOO

KARRAHBOOO has been steadily dropping new releases this year, for which her latest single "WYD" might be the best effort yet.

KARRAHBOOO may not be riding around with the Concrete Boys anymore, but she continues to prove herself as a solid Atlanta hip-hop name right now. Her new single "WYD" represents this quite well, as she shows off a calm and collected flow while melding very well with the instrumental's atmosphere. It's a slow-burning trap-adjacent effort for the most part, made woozy and intoxicating by a languid bassline, shimmering synth pads, and more ethereal leads. While it's not a lyrically dense or sonically progressive cut, it comes off cool and effortless. Hopefully Karrah doubles down on this sound with future singles and full-lengths, as the vibe fits her quite compellingly.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.