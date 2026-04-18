WYD – Song by KARRAHBOOO

KARRAHBOOO may not be riding around with the Concrete Boys anymore, but she continues to prove herself as a solid Atlanta hip-hop name right now. Her new single "WYD" represents this quite well, as she shows off a calm and collected flow while melding very well with the instrumental's atmosphere. It's a slow-burning trap-adjacent effort for the most part, made woozy and intoxicating by a languid bassline, shimmering synth pads, and more ethereal leads. While it's not a lyrically dense or sonically progressive cut, it comes off cool and effortless. Hopefully Karrah doubles down on this sound with future singles and full-lengths, as the vibe fits her quite compellingly.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from WYD
I be changing my number tomorrow,
And I still walk around with a gun,
B***hes got beef with themselves,
I only got smoke with my blunt