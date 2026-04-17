No One Told Us (Extended Version) – Song by 50 Cent, Leon Thomas & Fetty Wap

50 Cent rarely drops new music, so any fresh release is a treat. This time, it's an extended remix version of his Leon Thomas-assisted Power: Origins theme song "No One Told Us" with Fetty Wap. The track isn't too instrumentally different from the original, save for some more dramatic embellishments and a slight key change for Fetty's part. Speaking of which, he comes through with a passionate and dynamic verse about loyalty and perseverance. As for Fif and Leon's contributions, they are as solid and evocative as the original. With this new TV series coming soon, the extended version of "No One Told Us" is building more hype and establishing staying power.
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from No One Told Us (Extended Version)
I turn a brick to a drop, a fiend strip to a spot,
A G-Pack to a knot, your sister into a thot,
From storefronts to a block, a lil' bread to a lot,
Slap box to the Glock, turned a stab wound to a shot