No One Told Us (Extended Version) – Song by 50 Cent, Leon Thomas & Fetty Wap

50 Cent's Leon Thomas-assisted "Power: Origins" theme song, "No One Told Us," just got an extended remix version with Fetty Wap.

50 Cent rarely drops new music, so any fresh release is a treat. This time, it's an extended remix version of his Leon Thomas-assisted Power: Origins theme song "No One Told Us" with Fetty Wap . The track isn't too instrumentally different from the original, save for some more dramatic embellishments and a slight key change for Fetty's part. Speaking of which, he comes through with a passionate and dynamic verse about loyalty and perseverance. As for Fif and Leon's contributions, they are as solid and evocative as the original. With this new TV series coming soon, the extended version of "No One Told Us" is building more hype and establishing staying power.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.