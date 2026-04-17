M.I.7 – Album by M.I.A.

BY Tallie Spencer
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M.I.A. takes a spiritual approach with this album.

M.I.A. returns with M.I.7, a project that marks a noticeable shift in both sound and subject matter. Known for blending political commentary with genre-bending production, M.I.A. leans into something more spiritual this time around. The album pulls from gospel influences and layered instrumentation, mixing bass-heavy production with choral elements that give the project a different kind of weight.

Structurally, M.I.7 is built around a series of trumpet interludes that help shape the listening experience, giving it a more conceptual feel than a typical release. At the same time, it still carries the signature unpredictability that’s defined her catalog for years. It’s not a straightforward return. It’s more like a pivot. And whether listeners fully connect with it or not, it’s clear M.I.A. is still creating on her own terms.

Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Dance
Album: M.I.7

Tracklist For M.I.7
  1. TRUMPET 1
  2. PRAYER 777
  3. TRUMPET 2
  4. JESUS (feat. Sunday Service Choir)
  5. SACRED HEART (feat. Kala)
  6. TRUMPET 3
  7. MONEY
  8. TRUMPET 4
  9. CIRCLE
  10. TRUMPET 5
  11. CALLING (feat. Sunday Service Choir)
  12. TRUMPET 6
  13. RIDE THE SKY
  14. TRUMPET 7
  15. EVERYTHING
  16. 30 MINUTES OF SILENCE
    About The Author
    Tallie Spencer
    @TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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