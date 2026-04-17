M.I.7 – Album by M.I.A.

M.I.A. returns with M.I.7, a project that marks a noticeable shift in both sound and subject matter. Known for blending political commentary with genre-bending production, M.I.A. leans into something more spiritual this time around. The album pulls from gospel influences and layered instrumentation, mixing bass-heavy production with choral elements that give the project a different kind of weight.

Structurally, M.I.7 is built around a series of trumpet interludes that help shape the listening experience, giving it a more conceptual feel than a typical release. At the same time, it still carries the signature unpredictability that’s defined her catalog for years. It’s not a straightforward return. It’s more like a pivot. And whether listeners fully connect with it or not, it’s clear M.I.A. is still creating on her own terms.