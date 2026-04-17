M.I.7 – Album by M.I.A.

M.I.A. returns with M.I.7, a project that marks a noticeable shift in both sound and subject matter. Known for blending political commentary with genre-bending production, M.I.A. leans into something more spiritual this time around. The album pulls from gospel influences and layered instrumentation, mixing bass-heavy production with choral elements that give the project a different kind of weight.
Structurally, M.I.7 is built around a series of trumpet interludes that help shape the listening experience, giving it a more conceptual feel than a typical release. At the same time, it still carries the signature unpredictability that’s defined her catalog for years. It’s not a straightforward return. It’s more like a pivot. And whether listeners fully connect with it or not, it’s clear M.I.A. is still creating on her own terms.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Dance
Album: M.I.7
Tracklist For M.I.7
- TRUMPET 1
- PRAYER 777
- TRUMPET 2
- JESUS (feat. Sunday Service Choir)
- SACRED HEART (feat. Kala)
- TRUMPET 3
- MONEY
- TRUMPET 4
- CIRCLE
- TRUMPET 5
- CALLING (feat. Sunday Service Choir)
- TRUMPET 6
- RIDE THE SKY
- TRUMPET 7
- EVERYTHING
- 30 MINUTES OF SILENCE