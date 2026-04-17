Swae Lee Reaches Confidential Settlement In Paternity Case With Child’s Mother

Swae Lee has reportedly officially resolved his ongoing legal situation involving the mother of his alleged child. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Rae Sremmurd artist informed a Florida judge that a confidential agreement has been reached. Moreover, this officially brings the case to a close.

In the filing, Swae Lee states that all matters have been settled. Noting that he neither admitted nor denied the allegations outlined in the original complaint. The terms of the agreement remain private. However, the update signals an end to a case that’s been lingering for over a year.

The situation dates back to 2023. Marla Naranjo filed legal documents seeking to establish that Swae Lee is the biological father of her now 3-year-old son, Karter Naranjo. In her complaint, she alleged that the rapper had not been involved in the child’s life. In addition, she claimed he was unable to provide a stable environment due to his demanding travel schedule.

Naranjo also referenced what she described as a "history of misconduct." Though she indicated those claims would be addressed at a later time. As part of her filing, she sought primary custody of the child. She argued that her son was entitled to financial support, including a share of Swae Lee’s earnings through monthly child support.

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Swae Lee Reaches A Settlement

Despite the seriousness of the claims, the case saw little public movement after 2023. It wasn’t until August 2025 that Swae Lee first referenced a confidential settlement, hinting that both parties were working toward a resolution behind the scenes.

Now, the latest court update confirms the agreement is finalized, and both sides are moving forward privately.

As of now, neither Swae Lee nor Marla Naranjo has publicly commented further on the outcome.