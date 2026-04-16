Chris Paul Channels Big Fendi After The Los Angeles Clippers Get Eliminated

Chris Paul is one of the most legendary point guards in the history of the NBA. However, the way he went out was absolutely foul. This season, he was supposed to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, his farewell tour turned into a nightmare.

The Clippers refused to play Paul, and eventually, it was revealed that he would not be coming back to the team. Subsequently, Paul was traded to the Toronto Raptors, who then cut ties with him. This ended his season and, more importantly, his career. Paul is easily the most significant player in Clippers history, and he was treated like dirt.

On Wednesday evening, Paul got his revenge. The Clippers were playing the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. This was the nine vs. 10 game, which meant the loser's season would be over. In the end, the Warriors won the game, sending home the Clippers, who had a miserable start to the season.

After the game, Paul took to Instagram and posted a photo of Big Fendi. Cropped out of the image was his infamous Instagram caption about going to his biggest hater's funeral.

Chris Paul Is Feeling Good

The Big Fendi meme is one that has existed for many years at this point. Overall, it is used quite a bit by athletes, especially when these kinds of scenarios play out. Although Paul has close ties to the Clippers, it is clear that he no longer feels that connection. They did him dirty, and consequently, he doesn't care much for their failures. Instead, he revels in it.

Now, the Golden State Warriors are going to play the Phoenix Suns. The winner of this game will make it to the NBA Playoffs, where they will go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. The expectation is that this will be a guaranteed loss, regardless of who makes it to that series.