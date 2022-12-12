Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.

Subsequently, Paul has been public enemy number one in the NBA this season. The Suns are currently on a bad losing streak, and throughout this time, Paul has been up to his old dirty tricks. One could look at the way he played on Friday and Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans steals the ball from Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on December 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chris Paul Vs. Jose Alvarado

On Friday, specifically, Paul was getting into it with Alvarado of the Pelicans. In the end, Alvarado got the best of Paul on two separate occasions as the Pelicans won both match-ups. However, it was the first game on Friday which seemingly led to a very dirty play from the veteran point guard.

As you can see in the clip below from yesterday, Paul was running side by side with Alvarado when he decided to throw up an elbow to the chin. It was a very subtle move, although it was a demonstration of how Paul has a reputation of dirty plays. Alvarado was clearly unimpressed by the move, and it led to a bit of a scrum after the final whistle on Friday.

This unseen angle from Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado on Friday 👀



(h/t: @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/bkIlMcWldV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2022

Overall, this is a very bad look for Paul who is supposed to be a respected veteran and leader in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns are starting to build a nasty reputation, and NBA fans are sick of it. At this point, the majority of NBA fans are praying on their downfall.

You can check out the highlights from Sunday’s game below. Zion Williamson picked up 35 points in an overtime win.

