Nia Long Stuns In New "Playboy" Shoot

Nia Long has been a sex symbol for decades now, and recently, she posed for Playboy. In one photo, the actress stuns in a pinstripe dress and a big smile. In another, she rocks a floor-length fur jacket, which she paired with a pair of fishnet tights. She shared the latter photo on Twitter/X yesterday (April 13), making her gratitude apparent in her caption. "Thank you @Playboy for capturing this moment of joy," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

During her interview with the outlet, Long opened up about everything from her love life to her next film. She even got candid about co-parenting with her exes, Massai Z. Dorsey and Ime Udoka. According to her, the key has been staying friends despite their romance falling flat.

"It doesn’t mean we’re not cool, it doesn’t mean we’re not friends, it doesn’t mean that we still can’t have family time together," she explained, "It only means that we don’t have to be romantically involved with each other, but we can still celebrate our children.”

Nia Long Playboy Interview

“I love my co-parenting situation. We have the best: We go on holidays. We go on vacation. Sometimes we carve out space to go to dinner,” Long continued. “We went to dinner the other night, and we had a really good time. And then it’s like, ‘OK, bye. Have fun. Talk to you later.’ ”

"I can call them if [our sons] need something or they can call me,” she added. “There’s obviously boundaries there, but we can still be a family. [...] And it works. We make it work. Really, I make it work. I’m not giving anyone else the credit."