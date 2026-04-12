Meshugena - Song by Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim

Some of Brooklyn and Atlanta's finest have united for an exciting boom bap single "MESHUGENA." It's presented by Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim, respectively, two MCs who have collaborated on numerous occasions over the years. That chemistry shines through on this single which is named after the Yiddish word that essentially means "crazy person." It's a fitting name for it as both Droog and Fahim trade some insane verses over a nasty guitar-laced instrumental. It has a western feel, which makes sense given the artwork that accompanies it. It's unclear if this release signifies anything more, but if it's a way to tease another joint tape from these two, we are totally onboard.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A