Zelle Money - Song by Fetty P Franklin

Fetty P Franklin is bringing his southern charm and confidence to another single in "Zelle Money." The North Carolina rapper has quietly been on a bit of heater lately, catching fire initially with a joint EP alongside one of the state's biggest rap stars of all time, DaBaby. Their December release, KIRK FRANKLIN, was actually led by Fetty P and it really put a lot of listeners onto the burgeoning artist. Since then, he's done nothing but capitalize on the momentum by dropping singles pretty frequently. He's done so through collaborations with the likes of King Hendrick$, Big Moochie Grape, and TYTE and solo releases like the passionate "Zelle Money." Give it a spin below.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A