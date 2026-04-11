Zelle Money - Song by Fetty P Franklin

Rising North Carolina rapper Fetty P Franklin is keeping his foot on the gas with another new single titled "Zelle Money."

Fetty P Franklin is bringing his southern charm and confidence to another single in "Zelle Money." The North Carolina rapper has quietly been on a bit of heater lately, catching fire initially with a joint EP alongside one of the state's biggest rap stars of all time, DaBaby . Their December release, KIRK FRANKLIN, was actually led by Fetty P and it really put a lot of listeners onto the burgeoning artist. Since then, he's done nothing but capitalize on the momentum by dropping singles pretty frequently. He's done so through collaborations with the likes of King Hendrick$, Big Moochie Grape, and TYTE and solo releases like the passionate "Zelle Money." Give it a spin below.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.