Get Yo Money - Song by Fetty P Franklin

Fetty P Franklin is fresh off a recent collab album with DaBaby, and now, he is looking to make some noise with his single, "Get Yo Money."

Fetty P Franklin and DaBaby recently dropped off a project called KIRK FRANKLIN. Now, Fetty P is off on his own and just came through with a new single. This effort is called "Get Yo Money," and it is the perfect hustle song. In this track, the message is very simple. Get some money by any means necessary. There is some solid wordplay throughout the track, and the production is quite fun as well. Overall, this is a great introduction for fans who still might not be acquainted with the artist. Clearly, he is looking to go all out in 2026, and we look forward to what he drops next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!