Get Yo Money - Song by Fetty P Franklin

Fetty P Franklin and DaBaby recently dropped off a project called KIRK FRANKLIN. Now, Fetty P is off on his own and just came through with a new single. This effort is called "Get Yo Money," and it is the perfect hustle song. In this track, the message is very simple. Get some money by any means necessary. There is some solid wordplay throughout the track, and the production is quite fun as well. Overall, this is a great introduction for fans who still might not be acquainted with the artist. Clearly, he is looking to go all out in 2026, and we look forward to what he drops next.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A