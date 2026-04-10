This Thing Of Ours - Album by Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick

Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick have teamed up for a brand-new project, "This Thing Of Ours," with features from Chuck D and Scoop Deville.

Xzibit , B-Real, and Demrick are all legends of West Coast rap. On Friday, the three teamed up for their brand-new album, This Thing Of Ours. This is a tight project at 11 tracks and 35 minutes in length. The album also comes with features from the likes of Chuck D and Scoop Deville. Every single artist here is bringing forth their unique sound. The project also contains exciting production, which elevates the verses and hooks. If you are looking to listen to some raps from veterans in the game, this album will scratch that itch.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!