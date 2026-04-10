This Thing Of Ours - Album by Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick

Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick are all legends of West Coast rap. On Friday, the three teamed up for their brand-new album, This Thing Of Ours. This is a tight project at 11 tracks and 35 minutes in length. The album also comes with features from the likes of Chuck D and Scoop Deville. Every single artist here is bringing forth their unique sound. The project also contains exciting production, which elevates the verses and hooks. If you are looking to listen to some raps from veterans in the game, this album will scratch that itch.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for This Thing Of Ours
- SK Anthem
- This Thing Of Ours
- Call The Cops
- Fired Up
- Levels
- Hand Grenade
- High Energy
- Anarchy with Chuck D
- Slippin
- By Any Means with Scoop Deville
- We Are The Killers