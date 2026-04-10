Runway – Song by Lady Gaga & Doechii

Lady Gaga and Doechii link up on “Runway,” an upbeat, fashion-forward single tied to the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2. The track leans into high-energy dance-pop, built around confidence and self-expression. Doechii sets the tone early with playful, bold lines, while Gaga glides in with her signature theatrical delivery. Together, they lock into a catchy chorus that turns everyday movement into something bigger. It’s honestly a natural pairing. Gaga brings the larger-than-life pop presence, while Doechii adds personality and edge. The record feels designed for both the big screen and the dancefloor.