Runway – Song by Lady Gaga & Doechii

BY Tallie Spencer
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The record feels designed for both the big screen and the dancefloor.

Lady Gaga and Doechii link up on “Runway,” an upbeat, fashion-forward single tied to the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2. The track leans into high-energy dance-pop, built around confidence and self-expression. Doechii sets the tone early with playful, bold lines, while Gaga glides in with her signature theatrical delivery. Together, they lock into a catchy chorus that turns everyday movement into something bigger. It’s honestly a natural pairing. Gaga brings the larger-than-life pop presence, while Doechii adds personality and edge. The record feels designed for both the big screen and the dancefloor.

Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Dance-Pop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Monday through Sunday
I can turn the dancefloor into a runway

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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