Quagoo - Song by Sk8star

Sk8star is fresh off his album "Designer Junkie," and now, he is back with an underground rap banger called "Quagoo."

Coming off his album Designer Junkie, Underground Rap darling Sk8star is looking to keep the momentum alive. He was recently on Plaqueboymax's Song Wars series on Twitch, and this led to some hefty praise from producer Southside . The artist previewed his song "Quagoo," which led to a rating of 10/10 from the super producer. Now, the song has officially made its way to streaming platforms, complete with a music video. As you can imagine, this song is an absolute banger with some off-the-wall production and autotuned vocals. Sk8star is very clearly one of those artists who has the potential to go mainstream if he keeps up these tight releases.

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