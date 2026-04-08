Blondy Of The Sequence Dead At 67

The hip-hop community is in mourning once again, as recently, Blondy of The Sequence passed away at the age of 67. At the time of writing, her cause of death has not been made public. Her groupmate Cheryl "The Pearl" Cook shared the news in last night.

“TODAY I’M HURTING BECAUSE MY SISTER BLONDY HAS PASSED. I’M GOING TO MISS YOU AND ANGIE. AM SO IN SHOCK. JUST TALK TO YOU. LOVE BOTH OF YOU. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. R.I.P,” she wrote. “I’M GOING TO MISS YOU QUEEN BLONDY FROM THE GROUP THE SEQUENCE R.I.P.”

Fans and peers are out in full force, leaving heartfelt messages about Blondy's life and legacy. The official Facebook page for The Furious 5, for example, took to the comments section to give their condolences.

"Ooohhh my goodness! So, sorry to hear! Our deepest condolences to you truly & to the family of Blondy," their message reads. "Forever Iconic Pioneer of The Sequence [heart emoji] May Blondy Rest in Love & Peace."

Angie Stone's Death

"My condolences to the family and friends..I love you sis and you will truly be missed...FROM THUG LIFE MINISTRIES MENTORING YOUTH PROGRAMS CEO FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT B.T.J EST.1998...MY FAMILY," another commenter writes. Someone else says, "Two such great losses in such a short time. It's hard to imagine your pain. Only God can comfort your heart and the hearts of all your family and friends at this time. My condolences."

News of Blondy's passing comes just over a year after the death of another member of The Sequence, Angie Stone. Stone passed away at the age of 63 last March following a car wreck in Alabama. After a performance in Mobile, Stone and others were headed to Atlanta in a Sprinter van when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, and it flipped.

Allegedly, Stone survived the initial crash but was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while trying to escape the wreckage. Her family later filed a lawsuit against Daimler Truck North America, the company that owned the tractor-trailer, along with its driver.