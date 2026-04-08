Wata - Song by Ovrkast & Niontay

Ovrkast & Niontay have teamed up with one another for a new song called "Wata" which has some wavy production and even wavier flows.

Ovrkast and Niontay are two of the most exciting young artists in hip-hop right now. On Wednesday, they joined forces on a new song called "Wata." This new track features some hypnotic production that really allows both artists to shine. The hook to the track is catchy, and it speaks to both artists' songwriting capabilities. The flows are on another level here, and the song just brings about some nice vibes. If you are a fan of Niontay and Ovrkast, then this is a collaboration that you will certainly appreciate. Hopefully, we hear more from both of them very soon.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!