Wata - Song by Ovrkast & Niontay

Ovrkast and Niontay are two of the most exciting young artists in hip-hop right now. On Wednesday, they joined forces on a new song called "Wata." This new track features some hypnotic production that really allows both artists to shine. The hook to the track is catchy, and it speaks to both artists' songwriting capabilities. The flows are on another level here, and the song just brings about some nice vibes. If you are a fan of Niontay and Ovrkast, then this is a collaboration that you will certainly appreciate. Hopefully, we hear more from both of them very soon.
Release Date: April 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A