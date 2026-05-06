Play This - Song by Ovrkast.

Ovrkst. has returned with a smooth new track, "Play This," which is a follow up to his previous 2026 single, "Wata."

Ovrkast. is an artist whose consistency has been impressive to watch. The artist can occupy various lanes, and whenever he drops, fans can't help but pay attention. His 2025 album When the Iron Is Hot was a dope demonstration of skill. From there, he dropped off a cool new track called "Wata" a few weeks ago. Now, he is back with the song "Play This." It is a track that does a nice job of playing off the momentum of the past couple of years. It is also a cool showcase of Ovrkast.'s growth over these past couple of years. If you're a fan, you should definitely give this a listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!