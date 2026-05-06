Play This - Song by Ovrkast.

Ovrkast. is an artist whose consistency has been impressive to watch. The artist can occupy various lanes, and whenever he drops, fans can't help but pay attention. His 2025 album When the Iron Is Hot was a dope demonstration of skill. From there, he dropped off a cool new track called "Wata" a few weeks ago. Now, he is back with the song "Play This." It is a track that does a nice job of playing off the momentum of the past couple of years. It is also a cool showcase of Ovrkast.'s growth over these past couple of years. If you're a fan, you should definitely give this a listen.
Release Date: May 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A