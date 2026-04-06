Chicago Sky Trade Angel Reese To Atlanta Dream After Two Seasons

The Chicago Sky are moving on from Angel Reese after just two seasons. The 2024 number seven draft pick is heading to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick. Additionally, the Dream are receiving 2028 second-round swap rights.

The LSU alumna, still just 23, is bringing more youth and a consistent double-double threat to the Dream. Last season, Angel Reese actually upped her rebounding average to 12.6, after a 12.0 average during her first run in the league. Both were league-best marks over those two years.

She was everything to the Chicago Sky, despite another abysmal season (10-34) last year. The forward led the WNBA in double-doubles with 23 and tallied 14.7 points and 3.7 assists per contest.

Reese sounds eager to join a roster that went 30-14, the third-best record in the league. The Dream made the playoffs as a result, but unfortunately lost in the first round to the Indiana Fever. They also have tremendous guard play with Allisha Gray (fourth in MVP voting in 2025) and Rhyne Howard.

In a statement she said, "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization. I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

Angel Reese Suggested She Wanted Out From The Chicago Sky

But while it's an exciting time for the two-time All-Star, she may need to rebuild her reputation a bit. That's because of some divisive comments she made about the Chicago Sky's direction and her teammates.

After failing to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year, Reese expressed her frustrations about their guard situation and what she saw as an overall lack of talent per ESPN. "I'm not settling for the same sh*t we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune in September. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a nonnegotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best."

She added in part, "I'd like to be here for my career, but if things don't pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me. But while I am here, I'm going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."