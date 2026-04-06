Chicago Sky Trade Angel Reese To Atlanta Dream After Two Seasons

BY Zachary Horvath
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WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski via Imagn Images
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Angel Reese previously aired out her frustrations with the Chicago Sky last September and that essentially marked the end of her tenure.

The Chicago Sky are moving on from Angel Reese after just two seasons. The 2024 number seven draft pick is heading to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick. Additionally, the Dream are receiving 2028 second-round swap rights.

The LSU alumna, still just 23, is bringing more youth and a consistent double-double threat to the Dream. Last season, Angel Reese actually upped her rebounding average to 12.6, after a 12.0 average during her first run in the league. Both were league-best marks over those two years.

She was everything to the Chicago Sky, despite another abysmal season (10-34) last year. The forward led the WNBA in double-doubles with 23 and tallied 14.7 points and 3.7 assists per contest.

Reese sounds eager to join a roster that went 30-14, the third-best record in the league. The Dream made the playoffs as a result, but unfortunately lost in the first round to the Indiana Fever. They also have tremendous guard play with Allisha Gray (fourth in MVP voting in 2025) and Rhyne Howard. 

In a statement she said, "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization. I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

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Angel Reese Suggested She Wanted Out From The Chicago Sky

But while it's an exciting time for the two-time All-Star, she may need to rebuild her reputation a bit. That's because of some divisive comments she made about the Chicago Sky's direction and her teammates.

After failing to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year, Reese expressed her frustrations about their guard situation and what she saw as an overall lack of talent per ESPN. "I'm not settling for the same sh*t we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune in September. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a nonnegotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best."

She added in part, "I'd like to be here for my career, but if things don't pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me. But while I am here, I'm going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."

The Chicago Sky felt her statements were "detrimental to the team" and led to her effectively being shut down for the last handful of games. Reese did apologize but this effectively ended her relationship with the organization. Still, they "wish Angel all the best in her next chapter."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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