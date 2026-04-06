wnba trade

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Chicago Sky Trade Angel Reese To Atlanta Dream After Two Seasons
Angel Reese previously aired out her frustrations with the Chicago Sky last September and that essentially marked the end of her tenure.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 06, 2026