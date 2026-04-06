rent due - Album by bbymutha

BY Zachary Horvath
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Chattanooga rapper bbymutha is back with some more off-the-wall bangers via a new 15-song album called "rent due."

Muthaleficent, aka bbymutha, is back on the scene with a new album. After flooding the market with tons of EPs, the Chattanooga, Tennessee femcee is back with a proper LP called "rent due." Once again, she's bringing some refreshing production and performances to the table in world where copycats feel more prevalent than ever before. Whether it's the unhinged moments like "uber eats" or the looser songs like "mutha massacre’s mental mania!" bbymutha is firing on all cylinders as if she does indeed have bills to pay. A special shoutout goes out to the producers as well. Foisey, Rock Floyd, Popstar Benny, Paris Aden, and Vile all bring it with creative samples and sound effects. If you're looking for something easy to get down to, look no further than rent due.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Tracklist for rent due:
  1. intro
  2. muthaleficent back
  3. labor day
  4. acting like my daddy with Lisha G
  5. uber eats
  6. prettyugly
  7. one night in atl with Vayda
  8. tempertantrums
  9. mainstream
  10. threat
  11. runnin with Fly Anakin
  12. dreadhead
  13. personally
  14. mutha massacre's metal mania!
  15. Outro
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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