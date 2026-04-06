rent due - Album by bbymutha

Muthaleficent, aka bbymutha, is back on the scene with a new album. After flooding the market with tons of EPs, the Chattanooga, Tennessee femcee is back with a proper LP called "rent due." Once again, she's bringing some refreshing production and performances to the table in world where copycats feel more prevalent than ever before. Whether it's the unhinged moments like "uber eats" or the looser songs like "mutha massacre’s mental mania!" bbymutha is firing on all cylinders as if she does indeed have bills to pay. A special shoutout goes out to the producers as well. Foisey, Rock Floyd, Popstar Benny, Paris Aden, and Vile all bring it with creative samples and sound effects. If you're looking for something easy to get down to, look no further than rent due.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for rent due:
- intro
- muthaleficent back
- labor day
- acting like my daddy with Lisha G
- uber eats
- prettyugly
- one night in atl with Vayda
- tempertantrums
- mainstream
- threat
- runnin with Fly Anakin
- dreadhead
- personally
- mutha massacre's metal mania!
- Outro