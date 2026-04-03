7am in Broward - Song by Smokepurpp

Florida rapper Smokepurpp hasn't dropped a project in quite a while, but he may be changing that sometime this year.

Smokepurpp is looking to continue his most notable series of projects, and he's come by recently with what's potentially the lead single for said follow-up. The track is titled "7am in Broward," a possible nod to Drake 's iconic timestamp series. Even though the Florida native has achieved success in year's past, Smokepurpp is rapping like he's still got something to prove. He performs well over the woozy production, something he's known for. As for what this song is here to promote, its Deadstar 3. The first tape, which dropped back in 2017, really put him on the map. Songs like "Fingers Blue" with Travis Scott , "OK" with Lil Pump and "Audi.," are his most essential songs to this day. Hopefully, he can replicate some of that magic once this tape comes out. His last LP release though was 2020's Florida Jit.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.