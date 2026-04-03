7am in Broward - Song by Smokepurpp

Smokepurpp is looking to continue his most notable series of projects, and he's come by recently with what's potentially the lead single for said follow-up. The track is titled "7am in Broward," a possible nod to Drake's iconic timestamp series. Even though the Florida native has achieved success in year's past, Smokepurpp is rapping like he's still got something to prove. He performs well over the woozy production, something he's known for. As for what this song is here to promote, its Deadstar 3. The first tape, which dropped back in 2017, really put him on the map. Songs like "Fingers Blue" with Travis Scott, "OK" with Lil Pump and "Audi.," are his most essential songs to this day. Hopefully, he can replicate some of that magic once this tape comes out. His last LP release though was 2020's Florida Jit.
Release Date: March 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Deadstar 3 (Coming Soon)
Quotable Lyrics from "7am in Broward":
No ego, I'll put up my chain and my kick, n****
Young n**** humble, I'm still on the block
Puttin' it all on the line, all I got
I'm thinkin' 'bout money, all times on the clock, phew (On God)
I'm tryna kick cup, but I'm lovin' the Wock', huh (Yeah)