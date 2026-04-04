RIP Old Me - Song by Paul Wall

Paul Wall is one of the most beloved Texas artists of all-time. Over the years, he has delivered some real bangers, and there is no doubt that he has only gotten better with age. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new track called "RIP Old Me." This is a song in which Wall reflects on his past self, noting that this version of him has died off. It's a way for the artist to accept his aging and showcase that he is proud of this new and refined version of himself. For Paul Wall fans, this is going to be yet another solid addition to his catalog.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A