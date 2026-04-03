Pops - Song by 2 Chainz & Statik Selektah

2 Chainz and Statik Selektah seemingly have a collaborative album on the way, and they have dropped off some dope singles so far. This includes their latest effort called "Pops." This song is an emotional one as 2 Chainz pays tribute to his father. The lyrics tell stories about 2 Chainz and his dad growing up. Meanwhile, the song has gorgeous vocals and pianos that really help set the tone here. Additionally, the track has some spoken word interludes throughout, which give 2 Chainz time to talk about his dad. It is a really cool song, and one that fans will certainly appreciate.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Tity Boi N Statik
Quotable Lyrics from Pops
I know a lot of men out there don't express themselves ('Selves)
I miss my pops 'cause, to me, he was a hell of a man (Yeah)
He taught me to box, cook and shoot at a can
Don't know if I can drive the LaGrange (Again)