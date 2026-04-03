Pops - Song by 2 Chainz & Statik Selektah

BY Alexander Cole
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2 Chainz and Statik Selektah have dropped off a new song called "Pops," which is an emotional ode to Chainz's father.

2 Chainz and Statik Selektah seemingly have a collaborative album on the way, and they have dropped off some dope singles so far. This includes their latest effort called "Pops." This song is an emotional one as 2 Chainz pays tribute to his father. The lyrics tell stories about 2 Chainz and his dad growing up. Meanwhile, the song has gorgeous vocals and pianos that really help set the tone here. Additionally, the track has some spoken word interludes throughout, which give 2 Chainz time to talk about his dad. It is a really cool song, and one that fans will certainly appreciate.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Tity Boi N Statik

Quotable Lyrics from Pops

I know a lot of men out there don't express themselves ('Selves)
I miss my pops 'cause, to me, he was a hell of a man (Yeah)
He taught me to box, cook and shoot at a can
Don't know if I can drive the LaGrange (Again)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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