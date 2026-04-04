UPTIGHT – Song by Billyracxx & Denzel Curry

Billyracxx is an emerging MC based in Houston with Orlando roots, and that Florida connection is paying off on his new single "UPTIGHT" featuring Denzel Curry. Both rappers have powerful performances on this hard-hitting and woozy trap-style production, with Denzel employing faster flows while Billy takes on multiple deliveries. It packs a strong punch, and there's plenty of atmosphere in the beat. This is the latest release ahead of the Orlando native's new album Alien In My City, which should be a vibrant and energetic project. "UPTIGHT" is leading the charge for that hype in a bombastic way, and there's a lot of chemistry on this cut to celebrate.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Alien In My City
Quotable Lyrics from UPTIGHT
Most people should mind their business,
Don't got to remind you n***as
That back in the day, I was robbing killers