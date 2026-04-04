UPTIGHT – Song by Billyracxx & Denzel Curry

"UPTIGHT" by Billyracxx and Denzel Curry is the latest release ahead of the former's upcoming album, "Alien In My City."

Billyracxx is an emerging MC based in Houston with Orlando roots, and that Florida connection is paying off on his new single "UPTIGHT" featuring Denzel Curry . Both rappers have powerful performances on this hard-hitting and woozy trap-style production, with Denzel employing faster flows while Billy takes on multiple deliveries. It packs a strong punch, and there's plenty of atmosphere in the beat. This is the latest release ahead of the Orlando native's new album Alien In My City, which should be a vibrant and energetic project. "UPTIGHT" is leading the charge for that hype in a bombastic way, and there's a lot of chemistry on this cut to celebrate.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.