Not Friendly - Song by DDG & Polo G

DDG and Polo G are two artists who came up through different paths. Polo G came up the traditional route, while DDG was a content creator first and then used that to fund his passion for making music. Now, DDG is one of the biggest streamers in the world, while Polo G continues to make music at a high level. On Friday, both teamed up for a song called "Not Friendly," in which they trade bars and melodies throughout the run time. At times, DDG feels as though he is doing a Polo G imitation, although that may not be a bad thing depending on what your preferences are. You can catch the music video, below.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Not Friendly
Been talkin' to God, just need my peace, I had it hard, but I beat the streets
Hop out the car, swing my glee, yeah, he probably a star, but he not me
I'm in this bitch with DDG, uh, told him we playin' for keeps