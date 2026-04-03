Shame (Remix) – Song by Honey Bxby ft. Queen Naija & BunnaB

Honey Bxby turns up the energy on “Shame (Remix),” bringing in Queen Naija and rising Atlanta artist BunnaB for a confident, playful rework. The remix keeps the original’s flirty tone but levels it up with new perspectives. Queen Naija slides in with smooth vocals and sharp honesty, while BunnaB adds a bold Southern edge that rounds the record out. Together, they shift “Shame” into a bossed-up anthem that feels effortless and self-assured.
It’s fun, catchy, and clearly built for repeat listens. Especially with the latest visual that just dropped, it matches the track’s carefree, high-energy vibe. The video, shot in Atlanta, captures the trio enjoying the city’s energy, pairing fast cars with high-spirited moments.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: N/A