Shame (Remix) – Song by Honey Bxby ft. Queen Naija & BunnaB

BY Tallie Spencer
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The song's new music video matches the high-energy vibe.

Honey Bxby turns up the energy on “Shame (Remix),” bringing in Queen Naija and rising Atlanta artist BunnaB for a confident, playful rework. The remix keeps the original’s flirty tone but levels it up with new perspectives. Queen Naija slides in with smooth vocals and sharp honesty, while BunnaB adds a bold Southern edge that rounds the record out. Together, they shift “Shame” into a bossed-up anthem that feels effortless and self-assured.

It’s fun, catchy, and clearly built for repeat listens. Especially with the latest visual that just dropped, it matches the track’s carefree, high-energy vibe. The video, shot in Atlanta, captures the trio enjoying the city’s energy, pairing fast cars with high-spirited moments.

Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: N/A

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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