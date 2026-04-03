TEACH YOU HOW TO LUH ME — Song by YG & Ty Dolla $ign

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-02 at 9.45.26 PM Screenshot 2026-04-02 at 9.45.26 PM
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The two deliver a feel-good record.

YG and Ty Dolla $ign link back up on “TEACH YOU HOW TO LUH ME,” and it leans fully into their West Coast chemistry. The track feels instantly familiar, pulling from the bounce and rhythm of “Teach Me How to Dougie,” which gives it that nostalgic, feel-good energy. But underneath that, there’s a clear narrative. Both artists are coming off situations where love had them looking a little crazy, and now they’re setting the tone moving forward.

YG gets specific with it, even throwing in lines about what he likes in a relationship, like back rubs. He keeps things playful but direct. Ty balances it out with smooth vocals that keep the record easy to listen to. It’s light, catchy, and very intentional. Nothing overcomplicated, just them doing what works.

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Had me out here looking crazy
I guess I gotta teach you how to love me

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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