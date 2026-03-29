Child Boy – Song by Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty's "Child Boy" freestyle continues his trend of fire singles that probably won't make it to DSPs.

Lil Yachty recently dropped off another Concrete Boys tape, but he also has plenty of new solo music to share. The "Child Boy" freestyle is his latest YouTube-exclusive offering, complete with a music video for a banger that, in all likelihood, sadly won't make it to DSPs. Regardless, it's worth spinning again and again. This new cut is a two-parter split into a laidback and glistening first half with rattling percussion. The second half is a more trap-leaning section with effortless triplet flows, vocal sample chops, and a more woozy treatment of the main melody. With some crooning at the end, a synth-led outro, and a smooth transition between both parts, Lil Yachty's "Child Boy" is a satisfying release despite its short runtime.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.