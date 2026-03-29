Child Boy – Song by Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty recently dropped off another Concrete Boys tape, but he also has plenty of new solo music to share. The "Child Boy" freestyle is his latest YouTube-exclusive offering, complete with a music video for a banger that, in all likelihood, sadly won't make it to DSPs. Regardless, it's worth spinning again and again. This new cut is a two-parter split into a laidback and glistening first half with rattling percussion. The second half is a more trap-leaning section with effortless triplet flows, vocal sample chops, and a more woozy treatment of the main melody. With some crooning at the end, a synth-led outro, and a smooth transition between both parts, Lil Yachty's "Child Boy" is a satisfying release despite its short runtime.
Release Date: March 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Child Boy (FREESTYLE)
The Hermès box orange like a Hi-C,
F**k these n***as, I sit at the high seat,
She so thick, in a while, she'll have knock knees,
I went diamond without eating broccoli