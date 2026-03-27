Stop Counting My Poccets - Song by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is one of hip-hop's most beloved legends. He is also one of the most famous people in pop culture, period. This year, he is going to be dropping a new album called 10 Till Midnight, and fans are very excited about it. Today, Snoop helped promote the album with a new single, "Stop Counting My Poccets." This is a short and sweet track that gets to the point. Snoop delivers his famous flow, while we get some solid production, and a catchy hook. It's nice to see a legend still making dope music all of these years into his career.
Release Date: March 27th, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 10 Till Midnight
Quotable Lyrics from Stop Counting My Poccets
Yeah, man
So I'm hanging out with this little chicken head, right?
She started telling me about how much money I got