Stop Counting My Poccets - Song by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is gearing up for the release of his new album "10 Till Midnight," which has led to the new single, "Stop Counting My Poccets."

Snoop Dogg is one of hip-hop's most beloved legends. He is also one of the most famous people in pop culture, period. This year, he is going to be dropping a new album called 10 Till Midnight, and fans are very excited about it. Today, Snoop helped promote the album with a new single, "Stop Counting My Poccets." This is a short and sweet track that gets to the point. Snoop delivers his famous flow, while we get some solid production, and a catchy hook. It's nice to see a legend still making dope music all of these years into his career.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!