I'm Scared - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty is gearing up to drop "5 Problems," and to continue his run of singles, he has come through with "I'm Scared."

Lil' ho, you cool, you ain't better than no pill, huh I'm tryna shoot it for real, dyin' today, we ain't payin' no bill, huh (No way) I met the ho in The Hills, come back to Atlanta, that ho ate my kids, huh I can't forget what you did, but you gotta know that I love you for real

Pradabagshawty is an exciting young artist who has been dropping off some solid singles as of late. This is all in service of his upcoming album 5 Problems, which is highly anticipated by fans. Early this week, Pradabagshawty came through with a new single, "I'm Scared." This new song even comes with a music video. Overall, there is some wavy production, which allows Pradabagshawty to carry the song with an extremely catchy hook. It's yet another solid effort, and it has us eager to listen to 5 Problems in its entirety as it officially came out today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!