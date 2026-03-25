I'm Scared - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty is an exciting young artist who has been dropping off some solid singles as of late. This is all in service of his upcoming album 5 Problems, which is highly anticipated by fans. Early this week, Pradabagshawty came through with a new single, "I'm Scared." This new song even comes with a music video. Overall, there is some wavy production, which allows Pradabagshawty to carry the song with an extremely catchy hook. It's yet another solid effort, and it has us eager to listen to 5 Problems in its entirety as it officially came out today.
Release Date: March 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 5 Problems
Quotable Lyrics from I'm Scared
Lil' ho, you cool, you ain't better than no pill, huh
I'm tryna shoot it for real, dyin' today, we ain't payin' no bill, huh (No way)
I met the ho in The Hills, come back to Atlanta, that ho ate my kids, huh
I can't forget what you did, but you gotta know that I love you for real