5 Problems - Album by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty is an artist who has been on a solid run of dope singles as of late. His music is taking off, and the fans are certainly appreciative of what he is able to do. From his melodies to his unique production choices, the artist is off to a promising start. His recent run of singles has been geared towards his new mixtape, 5 Problems. Today, that mixtape officially made its way to streaming services. Ultimately, the new project has 17 tracks and only a couple of features here and there. There are plenty of dope songs to sink their teeth into. For first time Pradabagshawty listeners, there is a high probability you come out of this listening experience as a fan.
Release Date: March 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for 5 Problems
- RL Gang
- I'm Upset
- Drop That Bag
- Beat It
- Hootie Hoo ft. b4l.Scrap
- My Ho
- Chopstick
- Ain't Wok
- Domain Expansion
- I Know
- I'm Scared
- 4Ever
- What I Was Sayin
- Gun Kick ft. yotti
- Tin Foil
- Night Site
- Lies