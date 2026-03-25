5 Problems - Album by Pradabagshawty

Pradabahshawty is an artist who has been rising the ranks as of late, and his new project "5 Problems" will turn listeners into fans.

Pradabagshawty is an artist who has been on a solid run of dope singles as of late. His music is taking off, and the fans are certainly appreciative of what he is able to do. From his melodies to his unique production choices, the artist is off to a promising start. His recent run of singles has been geared towards his new mixtape, 5 Problems. Today, that mixtape officially made its way to streaming services. Ultimately, the new project has 17 tracks and only a couple of features here and there. There are plenty of dope songs to sink their teeth into. For first time Pradabagshawty listeners, there is a high probability you come out of this listening experience as a fan.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!