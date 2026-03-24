Doja Cat's Father Claims He Was Kicked Out Of Her Concert After Buying Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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Doja Cat performs her headlining set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024.
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Doja Cat has been going back and forth with her father on social media, and the saga is currently reaching an unfortunate place.

Doja Cat has been having a very public back-and-forth with her father on social media. Recently, she made a video on social media in which she claimed that her dad was a "deadbeat father." She says that she has been talking to him, but when things go south, she sends him gay porn and calls it a day.

Subsequently, her father came back on social media and offered up his side of the story. He claims that he wants a relationship with his daughter, but circumstances have caused a divide. The man went on to blame Doja's mother for brainwashing her into thinking that he is a bad guy.

This all comes at the same time that Doja was set to perform in South Africa on Friday night. This was a big moment for the artist, and she wanted to make the most of it.

Having said that, it appears as though Doja Cat's father ran into some issues while trying to watch the performance for himself.

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Doja Cat's Dad Speaks Out

In a video on social media, Doja Cat's dad took footage of himself inside the venue, where he was being escorted out of the building. Despite having a conversation with his daughter and purchasing a ticket, the man was ultimately kicked out.

It is certainly a sad sight to see. At the end of the day, this is one of those issues that you hate to see play out in the public eye. Over on Live Bitez, fans were upset to see this taking place. Some even believe that both are just misunderstanding each other, and will be on good terms again sometime soon.

"I guarantee they gonna fix this and be besties in the next few years," one person wrote. "This my thing… either you want a relationship with him or you don’t… cause the humiliation that you’re causing and thinking it’s cute and funny is only going to cause you a great deal of resentment when he’s no longer alive!" said another.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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