Doja Cat's Father Claims He Was Kicked Out Of Her Concert After Buying Tickets

Doja Cat has been having a very public back-and-forth with her father on social media. Recently, she made a video on social media in which she claimed that her dad was a "deadbeat father." She says that she has been talking to him, but when things go south, she sends him gay porn and calls it a day.

Subsequently, her father came back on social media and offered up his side of the story. He claims that he wants a relationship with his daughter, but circumstances have caused a divide. The man went on to blame Doja's mother for brainwashing her into thinking that he is a bad guy.

This all comes at the same time that Doja was set to perform in South Africa on Friday night. This was a big moment for the artist, and she wanted to make the most of it.

Having said that, it appears as though Doja Cat's father ran into some issues while trying to watch the performance for himself.

Doja Cat's Dad Speaks Out

In a video on social media, Doja Cat's dad took footage of himself inside the venue, where he was being escorted out of the building. Despite having a conversation with his daughter and purchasing a ticket, the man was ultimately kicked out.

It is certainly a sad sight to see. At the end of the day, this is one of those issues that you hate to see play out in the public eye. Over on Live Bitez, fans were upset to see this taking place. Some even believe that both are just misunderstanding each other, and will be on good terms again sometime soon.