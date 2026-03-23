Scottie Pippen Takes Some Major Shots At Michael Jordan In New "Mr. Pibb" Commercial

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are two teammates who eventually became enemies. During their time together on the Chicago Bulls, they managed to win six NBA championships. They did so with two separate three-peats throughout the 90s.

Unfortunately, over the years, the two have grown apart. Much of the tension has to do with the documentary, The Last Dance. In this docuseries, Michael Jordan is portrayed as a God of sorts. Meanwhile, Pippen is portrayed in a negative light at times. In fact, there are multiple passages where he is shown as a quitter.

Of course, Pippen did not appreciate this portrayal. He has had some negative words for Jordan over the years. Furthermore, with MJ's son dating Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for a while, things got even murkier.

Now, Pippen is the new spokesperson for the return of Mr. Pibb, a competitor to Dr. Pepper. In a new advertisement for the soda, Pippen takes shots at Dr. Pepper, but really, those shots are also being directed towards Jordan.

Scottie Pippen Disses Michael Jordan

“When something has been considered second-best for so long, we just blindly accept it as gospel," Pippen said. “A decade-long plot built on marketing, social media, and multi-part documentaries.”

It is easy to read the subtext here. Firstly, the second-best motif is about Pippen being seen as the Robin to MJ's Jordan. Secondly, the multi-part documentaries are an ode to The Last Dance.

If one thing is for certain, it is that the 10-part ESPN docuseries still weighs on Pippen. It is one of those things that he will likely never get over. Quite frankly, we don't blame him. The way the Hall of Famer's back injury and contract negotiations were portrayed was less-than-positive.