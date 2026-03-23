Scottie Pippen Takes Some Major Shots At Michael Jordan In New "Mr. Pibb" Commercial

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Scottie Pippen attends the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Scottie Pippen is the new spokesperson for Mr. Pibb, and his new ad campaign is going to anger Michael Jordan.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are two teammates who eventually became enemies. During their time together on the Chicago Bulls, they managed to win six NBA championships. They did so with two separate three-peats throughout the 90s.

Unfortunately, over the years, the two have grown apart. Much of the tension has to do with the documentary, The Last Dance. In this docuseries, Michael Jordan is portrayed as a God of sorts. Meanwhile, Pippen is portrayed in a negative light at times. In fact, there are multiple passages where he is shown as a quitter.

Of course, Pippen did not appreciate this portrayal. He has had some negative words for Jordan over the years. Furthermore, with MJ's son dating Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for a while, things got even murkier.

Now, Pippen is the new spokesperson for the return of Mr. Pibb, a competitor to Dr. Pepper. In a new advertisement for the soda, Pippen takes shots at Dr. Pepper, but really, those shots are also being directed towards Jordan.

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Scottie Pippen Disses Michael Jordan

“When something has been considered second-best for so long, we just blindly accept it as gospel," Pippen said. “A decade-long plot built on marketing, social media, and multi-part documentaries.”

It is easy to read the subtext here. Firstly, the second-best motif is about Pippen being seen as the Robin to MJ's Jordan. Secondly, the multi-part documentaries are an ode to The Last Dance.

If one thing is for certain, it is that the 10-part ESPN docuseries still weighs on Pippen. It is one of those things that he will likely never get over. Quite frankly, we don't blame him. The way the Hall of Famer's back injury and contract negotiations were portrayed was less-than-positive.

Meanwhile, MJ has all the glory and is currently experiencing euphoria with his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. They won at Darlington this past weekend to notch their fourth win in six races this season. It's just yet another reason for Jordan to feel superior.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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