TSA Pre-Check/RED RUM - Songs by Red Cafe featuring Benny The Butcher & Elcamino

Red Cafe is set to drop "Once In A Red Room Vol. 1," and on Friday, he teamed up with Benny The Butcher and Elcamino for a couple of singles.

Red Cafe is ready for a big moment in 2026. Later this year, he will be dropping Once In A Red Room Vol. 1. To help promote this new project, he has teamed up with the likes of Benny The Butcher and Elcamino. Last night, we got the track "TSA Pre-Check" with Benny, and "Red Rum" with "Elcamino." Both tracks suit Red Cafe's style extremely well. From the production choices to his chemistry with Benny and Elcamino, everything is clicking here. The artist is ready for a big 2026, and these releases are definitely going to keep the fans intrigued, going forward.

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