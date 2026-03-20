Let King Tonka Talk – Song by Yeat and King Kylie

BY Tallie Spencer
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Fans are surprised to see this collab.

Yeat links up with Kylie Jenner, aka King Kylie on a new song “Let King Tonka Talk.” The unexpected collaboration has definitely taken social media by surprise. However, it's a high-energy track that leans into the rapper’s larger-than-life persona. King Kylie adds to the song’s unpredictable energy. It's nostalgic to see her name on a record, but she has been posting herself in the studio as of late so her push into music is no surprise. While many did not predict this collaboration, it surprisingly showcases what King Kylie is capable of, and just might be the start of more music from her. Fans reacted throughout social media with various responses.

"I refuse to believe i read this correctly," one person wrote. "This was not on my bingo card," said another.

Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I flew this b**ch out from Toronto, she sing Soprano's when I hit (Ah)
I might as well be a bartender, when she pull up, she gon' sip
I'm a nicotine fiend, she a hookah, and I rip (Uh)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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