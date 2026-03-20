Let King Tonka Talk – Song by Yeat and King Kylie

Yeat links up with Kylie Jenner, aka King Kylie on a new song “Let King Tonka Talk.” The unexpected collaboration has definitely taken social media by surprise. However, it's a high-energy track that leans into the rapper’s larger-than-life persona. King Kylie adds to the song’s unpredictable energy. It's nostalgic to see her name on a record, but she has been posting herself in the studio as of late so her push into music is no surprise. While many did not predict this collaboration, it surprisingly showcases what King Kylie is capable of, and just might be the start of more music from her. Fans reacted throughout social media with various responses.