MAGA Rapper Forgiato Blow Embarrasses Himself With Offensive New Song, "White N****"

BY Alexander Cole
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Rapper Forgiato Blow is seen on the convention floor wearing a t-shirt with a photo of Donald J. Trump taken two days earlier when he was shot at a rally, during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states.
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Forgiato Blow is a MAGA rapper known for making some truly awful music, and now, even WorldStarHipHop is co-signing his garbage.

Ever since the rise of President Donald Trump in 2016, there has been a sinister development in the hip-hop world. Of course, we are talking about the birth of the MAGA rapper. Perhaps the best example of the MAGA rapper is Tom MacDonald, who isn't even American.

All of his songs are political in nature, and there is a real hatred for anything that is considered "woke." Meanwhile, Trump has had rappers like MacDonald at his rallies. MAGA supporters who would otherwise hate rap pretend to tolerate MacDonald's music, simply because he's a white guy acting on behalf of their interests. Quite frankly, he's a joke, and so is fellow MAGA rapper, Forgiato Blow.

Forgiato Blow has somehow garnered even more legitimacy than MacDonald over the years. In fact, eight years ago, he managed to get a Rick Ross and Vanilla Ice feature. Now, he attempts to be as offensive as possible in order to "own the Libs."

His latest song "White N****" is a perfect example of this. The whole song is just him using the N-word, "because he can." That's it. That's the concept. Nothing interesting to say. Just a white guy repeating the N-word over and over. Somehow, WorldStarHipHop is co-signing this and premiering the song on their YouTube channel.

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Rap Fans Roast Forgiato Blow Into Oblivion

In the comments section on the WorldStarHipHop YouTube channel, fans were having a blast with their reactions to this song. Clearly, they felt that this new single was a joke, and they wanted to make that absolutely clear.

"I've been paraplegic for 30 years, but this song gave me the strength to get up and jump out of the window," one person wrote sarcastically. "A direct result of y'all inviting everybody to the cookout," said another. One fan completely unleashed on this Forgiato Blow track, saying, "This was the worst notification I have ever gotten on YouTube wtf."

It is very difficult not to agree with all of these comments. At the end of the day, this kind of music is just embarrassing, and everyone involved should be ashamed. As long as Trump remains president, these MAGA rappers will continue to harm our ears.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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