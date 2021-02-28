Forgiato Blow
Roger Stone Dances To Pro-Trump Rap At CPAC In Viral Video
A video of Roger Stone dancing to a pro-Trump rap song at CPAC has gone viral on social media.
Cole Blake
Feb 28, 2021
