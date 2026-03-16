House Jam - Song by Buddy featuring FAUCET

Buddy just teamed up with Faucet for an incredible dance track "House Jam," that is certainly going to get stuck in your head.

Buddy has been at it for a minute now, and he always drops off smooth tracks with some dope production. That was certainly the case with his latest song, "House Jam," which dropped on Friday. This is a track that comes complete with a feature from FAUCET. Both artists display some fantastic chemistry here, and it is clear that they should be making more music together. The beat has this great dance quality to it, and Buddy's bouncy flows make this song an immediate hit. Hopefully, Buddy continues down this road for 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!