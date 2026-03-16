House Jam - Song by Buddy featuring FAUCET

Buddy has been at it for a minute now, and he always drops off smooth tracks with some dope production. That was certainly the case with his latest song, "House Jam," which dropped on Friday. This is a track that comes complete with a feature from FAUCET. Both artists display some fantastic chemistry here, and it is clear that they should be making more music together. The beat has this great dance quality to it, and Buddy's bouncy flows make this song an immediate hit. Hopefully, Buddy continues down this road for 2026.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A