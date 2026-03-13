Hard Times - Song by Tee Grizzley featuring Hurricane Wisdom

Tee Grizzley and Hurricane Wisdom have joined forces on the new track "Hard Times," which is one of the finest songs of the year.

Tee Grizzley is one of the best storytellers in rap, while Hurricane Wisdom is a phenomenal artist who delivers some fantastic melodies when the song calls for it. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that these two would team up together. On Friday, both artists dropped off the song "Hard Times." Overall, this is a dope track in which both artists showcase their best traits. Grizzley drops off the rap verses with emotional bars, while we get the perfect hook from Hurricane Wisdom. One of the must-listen tracks of the weekend.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!