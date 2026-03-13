Hard Times - Song by Tee Grizzley featuring Hurricane Wisdom

Tee Grizzley is one of the best storytellers in rap, while Hurricane Wisdom is a phenomenal artist who delivers some fantastic melodies when the song calls for it. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that these two would team up together. On Friday, both artists dropped off the song "Hard Times." Overall, this is a dope track in which both artists showcase their best traits. Grizzley drops off the rap verses with emotional bars, while we get the perfect hook from Hurricane Wisdom. One of the must-listen tracks of the weekend.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hard Times
Okay, I don't have a hard time sayin' no
It's a problem if I stay, problem if I go
It's like more money that I make, the more shit that go wrong
I can't lay up and beat yo face, I gotta beat the road