Chandelier - Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo is one of those artists who has had an impressive come-up through the underground ranks. However, he is not one of those underground artists who rely too heavily on distortion and brain rot. Instead, he provides dope melodies and can pull off songs that are going to please a crowd. A perfect example of this is the new song "Chandelier." Overall, this is a track that a lot of fans can appreciate. It's from his upcoming album So F*cking Awesome. With that in mind, it can be said that Dom Corleo will be dropping more new music, very soon.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: So F*cking Awesome
Quotable Lyrics from Chandelier
And these diamonds gon' hang from my ear (Let's go)
All these diamonds, I can't even hear
And my chain is gon' hit, chandelier (Uh-huh)
We got VVs and sticks up in here (Sticks)