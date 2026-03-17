Chandelier - Song by Dom Corleo

BY Alexander Cole
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Dom Corleo is an underground darling, and with an album on the horizon, he has dropped off a new single, "Chandelier."

Dom Corleo is one of those artists who has had an impressive come-up through the underground ranks. However, he is not one of those underground artists who rely too heavily on distortion and brain rot. Instead, he provides dope melodies and can pull off songs that are going to please a crowd. A perfect example of this is the new song "Chandelier." Overall, this is a track that a lot of fans can appreciate. It's from his upcoming album So F*cking Awesome. With that in mind, it can be said that Dom Corleo will be dropping more new music, very soon.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: So F*cking Awesome

Quotable Lyrics from Chandelier

And these diamonds gon' hang from my ear (Let's go)
All these diamonds, I can't even hear
And my chain is gon' hit, chandelier (Uh-huh)
We got VVs and sticks up in here (Sticks)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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