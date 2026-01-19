Jumpin - Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo is someone who has become a mainstay in the underground, and his new track "JUMPIN" is gaining traction.

Dom Corleo is an underground artist who has become known for his catchy songs and melodic rapping ability. Overall, this comes together on the song "JUMPIN," which was released on Friday. For Corleo fans, this is a song that they had been anticipating. It certainly lives up to those expectations, as we get a plethora of interesting sounds. The underground has been coming through with a very specific melodic soundscape over the last couple of years, and Corleo finds himself in that pocket. It's not for everyone, but there is no doubt that he has found his audience.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!