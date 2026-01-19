Jumpin - Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo is an underground artist who has become known for his catchy songs and melodic rapping ability. Overall, this comes together on the song "JUMPIN," which was released on Friday. For Corleo fans, this is a song that they had been anticipating. It certainly lives up to those expectations, as we get a plethora of interesting sounds. The underground has been coming through with a very specific melodic soundscape over the last couple of years, and Corleo finds himself in that pocket. It's not for everyone, but there is no doubt that he has found his audience.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Underground Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Jumpin
Yeah, uh, all of these diamonds is flawless
I'm in the coupe, it's demonic
My shooter got aim like he Giannis
That Glock on my hip, it's a promise