KARATE KICKIN – Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo is back with a woozy and low-end-heavy new single "KARATE KICKIN," which is actually a bit more muddled than its confrontational title might suggest. Still, persistent hi-hats, deep bass, occasional gunshot sounds, and a relentless flow on the mic means that the high energy of his material is still there. The California-born, now Phoenix-based rapper sounds a bit distant on this new song, but his brag-heavy raps fit well with a light synth syncopation and a glitchy approach to the production. For those who feel overwhelmed by new-gen hip-hop sounds like rage, but still appreciate some of the sonic identity beneath, Dom Corleo's new song "KARATE KICKIN" might be the sweet spot you're looking for.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from KARATE KICKIN
Canary diamonds on my neck,
I look down and see myself like it's mirrors on them,
Everybody acting strange,
As soon as I got rich, I got weird on them