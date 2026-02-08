KARATE KICKIN – Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo is trying to seduce a woman while also flexing on his haters on this jittery new single, "KARATE KICKIN."

Dom Corleo is back with a woozy and low-end-heavy new single "KARATE KICKIN," which is actually a bit more muddled than its confrontational title might suggest. Still, persistent hi-hats, deep bass, occasional gunshot sounds, and a relentless flow on the mic means that the high energy of his material is still there. The California-born, now Phoenix-based rapper sounds a bit distant on this new song, but his brag-heavy raps fit well with a light synth syncopation and a glitchy approach to the production. For those who feel overwhelmed by new-gen hip-hop sounds like rage, but still appreciate some of the sonic identity beneath, Dom Corleo's new song "KARATE KICKIN" might be the sweet spot you're looking for.

