Wassup - Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo remains an artist embedded in the underground, and his new song "Wassup" has that sound the youth loves.

Dom Corleo is one of the many artists part of the new underground. If you've listened to Nettspend, xaviersobased, and even OsamaSon to an extent, then you probably have also heard of Corleo. He drops autotuned tracks with pleasant instrumentals that sometimes get overly distorted. On his new track "Wassup," Corleo opts for the more accessible autotuned route. It is a sound that is familiar to the youth, but for some of the oldheads out there, it's barely even hip-hop. You will just have to give the song a listen, and decide for yourself.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!