Wassup - Song by Dom Corleo

Dom Corleo is one of the many artists part of the new underground. If you've listened to Nettspend, xaviersobased, and even OsamaSon to an extent, then you probably have also heard of Corleo. He drops autotuned tracks with pleasant instrumentals that sometimes get overly distorted. On his new track "Wassup," Corleo opts for the more accessible autotuned route. It is a sound that is familiar to the youth, but for some of the oldheads out there, it's barely even hip-hop. You will just have to give the song a listen, and decide for yourself.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A