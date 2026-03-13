God's Hands - Song by Sam E Hues & Freddie Gibbs

Sam E Hues has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs for the new song "God's Hands," and it is already being heralded as one of the best of the year. Overall, Sam E Hues is a fantastic artist. From his beat selection to his verses, the artist can craft deep songs with lots of layers. Adding Freddie Gibbs into the mix feels like a bit of a cheat code. The chemistry here just works, and both artists are very clearly putting their best foot forward. This is an overall dope track, and one that will certainly kick off New Music Friday with a bang. We hope to hear more from Sam E Hues, very soon.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A