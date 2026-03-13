God's Hands - Song by Sam E Hues & Freddie Gibbs

Sam E Hues is getting lots of praise right now for his song "God's Hands" which just so happens to come with a Freddie Gibbs feature.

Sam E Hues has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs for the new song "God's Hands," and it is already being heralded as one of the best of the year. Overall, Sam E Hues is a fantastic artist. From his beat selection to his verses, the artist can craft deep songs with lots of layers. Adding Freddie Gibbs into the mix feels like a bit of a cheat code. The chemistry here just works, and both artists are very clearly putting their best foot forward. This is an overall dope track, and one that will certainly kick off New Music Friday with a bang. We hope to hear more from Sam E Hues, very soon.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!