State Of Emergency – Song by YG

BY Tallie Spencer
YG is sending a reminder.

YG sounds like he has something to prove on his latest single “State of Emergency.” On the track, the Compton rapper addresses critics who claim he’s fallen off, making it clear he feels people have him “f**ked up.” Over a tense, hard-knocking beat, YG leans into his signature aggressive delivery, firing back at the chatter while reminding listeners exactly who he is. Throughout the record, he mixes defiance with a warning tone, rapping bluntly about not being someone to test. “State of Emergency” plays like a statement track, with YG doubling down on the street energy and confidence that helped cement his reputation in West Coast rap.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Ni**as talkin' 'bout I flopped
The only time I flop is puttin' d**k up in yo' t**t, ni**a
Ni**as talkin' a lot
Talkin' I switched sides, I'm from Bompton treetop, n**ga
Y'all know I ain't sane

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
