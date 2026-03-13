State Of Emergency – Song by YG

YG sounds like he has something to prove on his latest single “State of Emergency.” On the track, the Compton rapper addresses critics who claim he’s fallen off, making it clear he feels people have him “f**ked up.” Over a tense, hard-knocking beat, YG leans into his signature aggressive delivery, firing back at the chatter while reminding listeners exactly who he is. Throughout the record, he mixes defiance with a warning tone, rapping bluntly about not being someone to test. “State of Emergency” plays like a statement track, with YG doubling down on the street energy and confidence that helped cement his reputation in West Coast rap.