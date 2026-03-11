Dr. Dre Sells Malibu Mansion For Exorbitant Price

BY Caroline Fisher
Dr. Dre Sells Malibu Mansion
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dr. Dre's former Malibu mansion boasts a private gym, decks, studio, entertainment area, sauna, and much more.

Recently, Dr. Dre decided to part ways with his luxurious Malibu beach house and made a nice chunk of change in the process. A Zillow listing shows that the property was sold on March 3 for a whopping $16.5 million. The mogul purchased it back in 2000 for $4.8 million. Reportedly, he listed it for sale at $20 million in 2022.

It boasts three levels, a private gym, studio, deck, and more. Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous ocean views, a home office, a sauna, and an entertainment area. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It's located at Carbon Beach, which is nicknamed Billionaire’s Beach thanks to the wealthy people who inhabit it.

News of Dr. Dre's home sale comes right after it was revealed that he hit a major financial milestone.

What Is Dr. Dre's Net Worth?
Dr. Dre
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dr. Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forbes updated its list of the richest people in the world yesterday (March 10), and he made the cut for the first time ever. According to the outlet, his net worth is a staggering $1 billion, putting him at No. 3,332 on the list.

This makes him the second-richest hip-hop artist on the list, following none other than Jay-Z. It also makes him the sixth musical artist on the list, and ties him with Beyoncé. This is all due to his highly successful music career, headphone brand, investments, and real estate.

Dr. Dre's riches are far from all he has going for him these days, however. He also has some new music on the way, including a collab with T.I. The Atlanta rapper shared the big news during a conversation with AllHipHop over the weekend. “Dr. Dre blessed me with a record,” he explained. “It happens to have Anderson .Paak on it and a young lady by the name of Stallone. It’s a dope record. It’s called ‘Where I’m From.’ Dope record.”

