Recently, Dr. Dre decided to part ways with his luxurious Malibu beach house and made a nice chunk of change in the process. A Zillow listing shows that the property was sold on March 3 for a whopping $16.5 million. The mogul purchased it back in 2000 for $4.8 million. Reportedly, he listed it for sale at $20 million in 2022.

It boasts three levels, a private gym, studio, deck, and more. Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous ocean views, a home office, a sauna, and an entertainment area. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It's located at Carbon Beach, which is nicknamed Billionaire’s Beach thanks to the wealthy people who inhabit it.

News of Dr. Dre's home sale comes right after it was revealed that he hit a major financial milestone.

What Is Dr. Dre's Net Worth?

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dr. Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forbes updated its list of the richest people in the world yesterday (March 10), and he made the cut for the first time ever. According to the outlet, his net worth is a staggering $1 billion, putting him at No. 3,332 on the list.

This makes him the second-richest hip-hop artist on the list, following none other than Jay-Z. It also makes him the sixth musical artist on the list, and ties him with Beyoncé. This is all due to his highly successful music career, headphone brand, investments, and real estate.